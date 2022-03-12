Litter Critter Community Cleanup in Calallen Saturday morning

The event is designed to help residents dispose of large or bulky trash items. We have a list of what you can deposit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's next 'Litter Critter' pickup event is today. The event is set to to help accommodate residents who may need help cleaning up larger items.

You can dispose of large trash at this event, taking place at the Wildcat Stadium Parking Lot at Calallen High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m this Saturday, Mar. 12.

Here is a list of accepted items to to dispose of.

Brush

Bulky items

Household trash

Tires

Metal items and appliances

Items such as concrete or hazardous waste materials will NOT be accepted for cleanup. Residents are expected to off load their own items upon arrival.

Here is a list of hazardous items that will NOT be accepted.

Gas tanks

Oil

Gas

Antifreeze

Solvents

Brake fluid

Transmission fluid

Batteries

Cleaning solvents

Polishes

Oven cleaner

Pool chemicals

Paint

Paint thinner

Paint stripper

Spray paint

Weed killer

Pesticides

Insecticides

Sprays

Poisons

