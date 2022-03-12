Litter Critter Community Cleanup in Calallen Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's next 'Litter Critter' pickup event is today. The event is set to to help accommodate residents who may need help cleaning up larger items.
You can dispose of large trash at this event, taking place at the Wildcat Stadium Parking Lot at Calallen High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m this Saturday, Mar. 12.
Here is a list of accepted items to to dispose of.
- Brush
- Bulky items
- Household trash
- Tires
- Metal items and appliances
Items such as concrete or hazardous waste materials will NOT be accepted for cleanup. Residents are expected to off load their own items upon arrival.
Here is a list of hazardous items that will NOT be accepted.
- Gas tanks
- Oil
- Gas
- Antifreeze
- Solvents
- Brake fluid
- Transmission fluid
- Batteries
- Cleaning solvents
- Polishes
- Oven cleaner
- Pool chemicals
- Paint
- Paint thinner
- Paint stripper
- Spray paint
- Weed killer
- Pesticides
- Insecticides
- Sprays
- Poisons
