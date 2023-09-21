Little League concession stand burglar leaves Bishop community seeking justice

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The search for a suspect accused of stealing from a Little League team in Bishop has left behind a huge mess for the team to clean up.
Officials in Bishop said the man they believe to be responsible broke into the the Little league concession stand and ransacked the place. Now, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the man responsible.
Bishop Police Chief Edward Day shared surveillance video with 3NEWS that they think will lead to the arrest of the person responsible.
"It's a small community. We're hoping someone is going to see this video and recognize who this person is and they're going to contact us and do the right thing," he said.
City work crews were on the scene reporting the damage, and the steel storm windows were rolled down to try to prevent situations like these from happening again.
"Right now it's a burglary charge. they're looking at a felony for burglarizing the building and causing the damage they did to get in it, plus the value of the items stolen," he said.
Authorities said they're not yet sure what all was stolen, but they say the concession stand has an alarm system. However, it was not set, something that would've helped them catch the crook as the crime was being committed. Instead, police are asking for help in figuring out who this man is and how they can apprehend them.
