CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Several came out to have some fun at the Chicas Rock Music Camp this Saturday to have some fun.

It was all in an effort to show support for Chicas Rock member, Alexandra Cutie Martinez, who is also Little Miss Corpus Christi Latina.

Martinez is currently preparing to go to the state pageant.

Her fellow Chicas Rock teammates also came out to show their support as she begins her journey.

Martinez says she enjoys being a part of the team.

Saturday's celebration included live music by Chicas Rock, plus food from gourmet fye.

