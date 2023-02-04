Little Rock family's home destroyed by tornado minutes after they moved in

Just minutes after moving trucks pulled away— one family in Little Rock watched a tornado rip apart their brand-new home.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Val Axelrad and her family had grand plans for their home on Coachlight Drive in Little Rock. After moving here from Texas, they all planned to move in.

Friday's tornado made sure those plans would never happen in that home.

"It's ridiculous, this was my, our guest bedroom here, it's literally, there's a tree," Axelrad said, walking through the remains of her second floor. "My chimney is there, and the door and other people's belongings are on the other side there."

Only one room remains with walls not caved in, either by trees or thrown debris. Worst of all, they hadn't even had a chance to make memories in the home since they had just moved in.

"At 2:15 p.m., the movers drove off, at 2:23 p.m., I heard the noise," she said.

Along with the debris, furniture wrapped for moving and boxes from the truck remain everywhere in the home.

"This was my sister's bedroom, which now has a tree in it, in her bed," Axelrad said, as she walked us around. "Her furniture, her clothes."

It was scary enough to see the damage, but they weren't alone.

"She would've been up here, and she wouldn't have been able to escape with the baby," Axelrad said, as she stood in the baby's room. "This is Addison, this shows that there is a God that loves us."

In that room, there was a fresh coat of paint, and pieces ready for curtains.

All of that is gone.

They may be new to the neighborhood, but they've been getting help from neighbors like they've lived in their home for decades.

"Never met anybody over there, I mean, look at these people," Axelrad said, as she pointed out the window at neighbors cleaning up the damage. "Half of the people out there, they're not from this neighborhood, they are here because that's what as good people they know what they need to do."

Cleanup will take weeks if not months. It's a long process that Axelrad explained she's glad to be able to see.

"You never think it's going to happen to you," she said. 'You're, you know, you just never expect this kind of devastation to happen to you."

The family is asking for any sort of help to get them back on their feet. If you're interested in donating to their GoFundMe, please click here.