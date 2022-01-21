LIVE BLOG: Cold rain, winter weather hits South Texas

Here is everything you need to know about the wintry precipitation falling in the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend is waking up to cold rain and even some wintry precipitation in the area.

This blog will be updated often to reflect new information that we receive.

6:00 a.m.

Mariah Gallegos said the window of opportunity for temperatures to reach freezing and cause icy conditions on roadways has passed.

5:45 a.m.

3News Anchor/Reporter Brian Burns has an update from Robstown where the county has opened a warming shelter for residents.

5:30 a.m.

3News Reporter Brandon Scaff has a live report from near the Harbor Bridge as cold rain continues to fall in the area.

5:05 a.m.

Rain is falling across much of the Coastal Bend. Corpus Christi has not hit freezing temperatures, but areas in Brooks County are seeing temperatures under 32 degrees and precipitation falling in the area.

According to drivetexas.org, there are no road closures in the area at this time.

Roads are wet, though, so drive safe.

4:00 a.m.

Mariah Gallegos gives an update and takes questions about the current forecast.