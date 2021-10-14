LIVE BLOG: Storms cause power outages, flooding across Coastal Bend

Heavy rain was falling across the region right around lunchtime.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 12:10 p.m.

Drivers could be seen driving through high water on Corpus Christi's west side near Greenwood.

11:50 a.m.

As of 11:30 a.m., Omar Lopez from AEP Texas said there were about 3,500 customers in our area without power. All of those outages are weather related.

About 1,400 outages in the midtown area

About 1,000 outages in the Calallen area and northwest side of town

About 700 outages in Port Lavaca

About 200 outages in Aransas Pass

The northwest outage is located near Hwy44 toward the airport.

Other concentrated area in the city is right at central city, near Greenwood and Horne. About 1,000 customers out in that area as well.

These are regular storm related outages. Report downed lines, dont' touch it. Turn around don't drown. Be safe and stay safe. Looks like the rain will last throughout the day but the crews are still working.

All crews are dispatched across the city. We may see more outages during the day, Lopez said.

11:29 a.m.

Heavy rain is causing several problems across the Coastal Bend on Thursday.

As of 11:30 a.m., just over 4,000 AEP customers were without power across South Texas.

Several areas are also closed due to flooding. According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, IH 37 Southbound at Southern Minerals and North Padre Island Drive and Leopard are areas to avoid due to high water.

Corpus Christi Fire Department Chief Rocha said there are a series of issues happening due to the rain. More than 1.5 inches of rain has fallen at the Corpus Christi International Airport as of 11:30 a.m.

"We encourage people to take caution and not drive in high water, that's when people are at the most risk," Rocha said.

The following areas currently have high water. Try to avoid the area if possible. IH 37 Southbound at Southern... Posted by Corpus Christi Police Department on Thursday, October 14, 2021