LIVE BLOG: Sub-freezing temps, sparse precipitation, wind chill

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 5:45 a.m.

Westbound Highway 358 from Kostoryz Rd. to Paul Jones Ave. is closed due to ice on the roadway. Crews will be working to spread ice rock in the area and hope to have the highway reopened soon. Eastbound Highway 358 lanes have been able to remain open.

UPDATE: Westbound Highway 358 from Kostoryz Rd. to Paul Jones Ave. is closed due to ice on the roadway. Crews will be working to spread ice rock in the area and hope to have the highway reopened soon. Eastbound Highway 358 lanes have been able to remain open.

5:35 a.m.

The westbound mainlanes on SH 358 are closed from Paul Jones to Kostoryz. The eastbound access ramps are closed in the same area.

We have received reports of a crash at SH 358 and Nile. Our teams are currently on the way to check out the site.

There is a freeze warning in place until noon, and a gale warning currently in place.

5:20 a.m.

There reports of ice on SH 358 SPID as well as reports of crashes in the area. In response, TxDOT will be closing mainlanes on SPID from Kostoryz to Oso Bay. Traffic will be relocated to access roads.

JFK Causeway is currently seeing no problems, and access to Flour Bluff and the island is unimpeded.

TxDOT officials hope to have mainlanes open by 7:00 a.m.

5:10 a.m.

Corpus temperatures are in the upper 20's with wind chill bringing us down to the teens. Winds are currently between 15 and 20 miles an hour for a blustery morning.

According to drivetexas.org there are no road closures in our area at this time.