Join LIVE COVID-19 Q&A with area health experts

The Coastal Bend COVID Task Force is hosting a live Q&A session.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend COVID-19 Task Force is hosting a live question and answer session on Facebook.

Local experts are discussing vaccines, the new variant and COVID-19 numbers.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

