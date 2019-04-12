CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents were in for a real treat at St. John Paul II High School Tuesday night as they presented a live Nativity scene.

Tuesday's Nativity scene had a more modern twist. Cars drove their way through the entrance of Bishop Garriga Middle School all while enjoying free hot chocolate and cookies.

80 students were spread across the campus depicting different scenes of the Nativity.

The Nativity event has been held annually for 15-years. It's all to remind the community of the reason for the holiday season.

"I hope they see how scripture comes alive and our students depicting all the holy men and women we've had and holy scripture, and they see Jesus Christ in the middle of it all, here for us and here for them," President Peter Martinez said.

The event took months to prepare. It all couldn't have been done without the help of the students and parents of the PTO.

