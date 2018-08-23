Rockport, TX (KIII News) — Residents of Rockport have a new place to spend their free time with the opening of the city's newest country club.

The country club was first established in the 1950's until Hurricane Harvey flooded the building with nearly 5-feet of water.

Officials with the club said the storm leveled the clubhouse and destroyed the club's golf house.

The club was able to be rebuilt back in Feb. and on Thursday officials, and members joined together to celebrate the recovery of the club's golf course after being closed for a year.

"Oh gosh we're tickled to death, we're just blessed that everyone has been able to pitch in that worked hard to get back to where we're at today. and it's been a blessing that we've gotten as far as we have," member Donnie Koym said.

The country club serves members in Aransas Pass, Ingleside, and Rockport.

On Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of Harvey and celebrate the country club's re-opening they will have a golf tournament.

