Man facing ten felony charges for injuring, killing livestock animals belonging to Mathis High School students

MATHIS, Texas — A suspect has been identified in the killing of animals at the Mathis High School Ag Barn.

Matthew Suniga, 30, confessed to killing the animals, Chief Scott Roush with Mathis Police Department told 3News.

Roush said 10 felony warrants have been issued for Suniga but he is not yet in custody.

The charges include six counts of cruelty to livestock animals, two counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, one count of criminal mischief and one count of burglary, Roush said.

Last Thursday, Mathis students arrived at their Ag Barn to discover that several of the animals they'd been raising were dead.

Beverely Deleon, said it was her son’s third year in FFA, and luckily his show pig was one of the ones that survived. However, as part of the FFA family, she is at a loss for the those who weren’t so fortunate.

"You know, seeing these kids crying," Deleon said. "The ones that were there already, some of them had no idea. I called some of the parents we knew, they were getting there and just broke down, it was such an ugly scene," Deleon said.

Mary Lou Rodriguez 's sisters beloved lamb Wendal was found alive at the barn but in critical condition.

Rodriguez said the animals who were still alive were taken to a veterinarian.

"The X-rays showed his skull was fractured and he was suffering. They gave us the decision we can keep him alive or put him down. But because he was suffering, we wouldn’t allow that we had to put him down,” Rodriguez said.

Both Deleon and Rodriguez said they want answers as to what happened to the livestock animals.

