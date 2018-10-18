Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Flooding along County Road 73 near the Nueces River could get worse as flood water from all that rain in Central Texas heads the Coastal Bend.

Residents along the Nueces River have been dealing with higher than regular water for some time now.

Officials with the City of Corpus Christi Water Department expect that flooding could get worse as some of the flood water waves from Central Texas work their way into our watershed which will eventually find its way into the Nueces River.

The Water Department will continue releasing significant amounts of water from the Wesley Seal Dam near Mathis.

According to the Water Department, water waves are expected to reach the Nueces River in six to eight days.

