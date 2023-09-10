Lobster Feast fundraiser returns to benefit Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center Wednesday

Tickets will be $50 per person. Attendees will be served fresh live Maine lobster with traditional New England sides.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you are ready to dig into some lobster, be sure to save your appetite for the Annual Lobster Feast fundraiser. It is happening at Brewster Street Ice House downtown this *Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

All funds raised will benefit the Corpus Christi International Seamen's Center. There will be music by 'Still Crazy,' along with a silent auction.

Tickets are being sold at $50 per person, but you will not be able to get them at the door.