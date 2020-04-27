NUECES COUNTY, Texas — A lot of small businesses in South Texas continue to suffer financially because of the COVID-19 threat. The founder of a community event called 'Loca for Local' has had to adjust.

"We still in the future wanna host loca and we plan on doing so when this is all gone and we're back to our new normal," founder Elena Flores said.

Loca for Local is a market event that helps local businesses come together and sell their products to overcome the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which takes place at least 4 times a year, allows vendors to set up booths to sell their products to the community. It grew from just 6 vendors to 27 over the years.

Thanks to the pandemic, founder Elena Flores says they still aren't sure if this summers event will go as planned. She says despite the uncertainty, a lot of vendors have adapted to the changes.

"A lot of our vendors are really well-oiled machines and I've seen each and every one of them adapt differently," Flores said. "Whether it's through product drives or food drives or money raising for their local community."

Flores says that's the secret for small businesses going through difficult times everywhere - adapting to change is important.

"That's the keyword, you have to adjust, you have to make a different game plan, things are a little bit different right now for a lot of us," Flores added.

Her business, 'Sew Bonita' has also been adjusting to the changes

"We are still trying to stay above and we are still trying to be creative and launch new products and listen to our customers and also kind of throw out some positivity," Flores said.

The women's entrepreneurship society of Corpus Christi is stepping up to help other small businesses affected by the pandemic. The group is hosting a 24-hour virtual market for vendors to host online sales.

Sew Bonita and other vendors will be part of the market, which ends at 8 p.m. tonight. Local businesses in the Coastal Bend are helping each other now more than ever.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: