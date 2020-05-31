CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News reporter, Mariah Gallegos, was on the scene of tonight’s Black Lives Matter rally in front of the Corpus Christi City Hall.



“You know Brian, it is gloomy out here. It’s starting to sprinkle, but that’s not stopping people like local resident, Chloe Torres with the CCDSA," said 3News reporter, Mariah Gallegos.



"I understand your organization is here tonight with a goal and you want to use at home to understand what the goal is," added 3News reporter, Mariah Gallegos.

"Our goals are actually threefold here today. First of all, we want to honor and uplift the memories of the black lives that have been extinguished by state violence, committing ourselves to fight collectively for a just world. Secondly, We went to educate, agitate, and organize folks in a way we build strong and safe communities together, making policing obsolete. And thirdly, we want to keep our people safe, both from counter-protesters and the spread of COVID-19. That’s why we have trained medics here, mediators with de-escalation skills, and legal aid ready to assist anyone in need of support," stated local activist, Chloe Torres.



"And you know the gathering wasn’t supposed to start till 6 p.m., but as you can see people already getting here. There are quite a bit of people here now with their posters and T-shirts. We will continue to keep you updated as the night goes on," added 3News reporter, Mariah Gallegos.

