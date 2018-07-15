CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — The Corpus Christi Rimz is a wheelchair basketball team in town for individuals who are disabled or wheelchair-bound.

Co-Founder Carlos Cavazos said being a part of the team keeps him going.

"It means a lot it gives me something to do, something to motivate me and the camaraderie I have with my teammates is a lot of fun and the travel, I love to travel!" Cavazos said.

The team hosts frequent fundraisers to keep their team active.

The money raised pays for uniforms, facility rentals and traveling to tournaments.

On Saturday, the team held a barbeque fundraiser for their upcoming season.

They served burgers and all the fixings for seven to eight dollars. Cavazos said things changed when two men pulled up.

"One of our team moms asked them 'what do you want?' and they said 'let me have three cheese burgers,'" Cavazos remembered.

The two customers paid with a not-so-crisp one hundred dollar bill. After the men were long gone, Carlos noticed something off about the Benjamin.

"As soon as I grabbed it I already knew it was fake," he said.

Carlos immediately called the police. Unfortunately, the thieves got away with 75 dollars, money that was taken from the funds raised during the event.

"It's not right it's a loss for us," he added.

Although it may not seem like a ton of money, Carlos said they utilize every cent that's donated to them.

"It can go a long way in our situation but it was kinda hurtful," he said.

Still, the Rimz didn't let this incident dull their spirit. Carlos said the loss reminded them how thankful they are for the people who do support them.

"Just like our everyday lives we push through it, kept on pushing and there's nothing we can do about it, we appreciate the community helping us out they they help us out a lot."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII