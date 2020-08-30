Local advocates assisting people and their pets who have been affected by Hurricane Laura in Lake Charles

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of local advocates from the Coastal Bend area will be heading out to Lake Charles to deliver supplies for the people and animals who have been affected by Hurricane Laura.
The group helps animals across the Coastal Bend regularly, but have stepped in to help both people and furry friends in Louisiana.
According to the group, they will be picking up supplies from Arlington and the Houston-Katy area tomorrow evening before heading out to Lake Charles.
“Our friends at Spokane Humane Society started us off, in the middle of the night, with a surprise of volunteers to walk dogs and donations that filled half of the truck of dog food, cat food, animal supplies and even pizza for us,” revealed Connie Bowen in a social media post.
Bowen and several other local advocates will be working with the Louisiana Cajun Navy to distribute the supplies to the community in Lake Charles.
“People are beginning to desperately reach out for help. We have worked with the Louisiana Cajun Navy before and we know that they are in the thick of it, have many boots on the ground, and know specific immediate needs,” stated Bowen.
The group says they are still needing some supplies to take to the people of Lake Charles who have been affected by the disastrous weather, including Hurricane Laura and tornadoes that made their way through the area.
To find out how you can donate, you may call Betty Rasmussen at 361-688-8525 or simply drop off the needed items at their drop-off location at 4918 Cain Dr by 10 p.m. on Sunday, August 30.
ITEMS NEEDED FOR THE LAKE CHARLES COMMUNITY:
Pet Food
Bug spray
Disinfectants
Paper Towels
Tarps
Non-Perishable Food
Gas Cans with gas
BBQ Pits
Charcoal
Fans
30-inch chain saw blades
Generators