Coastal Bend residents head to Florida to help area deal with Hurricane Ian

Alex Garcia, the local chapter's executive director, said one group has already left and another will follow Thursday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend chapter of the American Red Cross is stepping up to help in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Chapter executive director Alex Garcia tells 3NEWS three volunteers from this area are currently en route to Florida.]





Another volunteer will be leaving Thursday morning with a disaster vehicle to help residents in need.

They will join Texas A&M's Task Force 1, which Gov. Greg Abbott has deployed in response to a FEMA request.

