Coastal Bend artist paints casket for 14-year-old who was fatally shot in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations are underway for the funeral of 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto. The West Oso Jr. High School student was fatally shot last week.

Services will be held on Monday and she'll be laid to rest in a custom casket thanks to one local artist.

"Beautiful work, beautiful work," said John Nieto, Beatrice's father as he looked over the freshly painted casket for the first time outside of Leal Brothers Custom Painting on Kostoryz Road.

The casket is noticeably shiny and sparkly red, just how the family describes the personality of 14-year-old Beatrice Nieto. Red was her favorite color.

"It's sparkling, that is the way she did every day. She sparkled in everybody's eyes," said John Nieto.

Freddy Leal is the artist behind the custom casket. He said it took about 3 days to get it just right.

"It's something different than just a regular casket. It's also a tribute to her. They threw me some ideas and I said give me what you got, let me take care of the rest," said Leal.

The casket outlined by a mural of pictures of the teenager that are also cherished memories for the family.

The artist revealed his work to Nieto's parents for the first time.

"She's going to love it," said Criselda Nieto, Beatrice's mother.

Leal and his brothers are mostly known for putting their personal touch on show stopping low riders. He said it was a family affair.

In the last few years, they have found their skills can also help grieving families create a unique way to honor their loved ones.

Leal said this is his shop's 8th casket to design this year.

"A while back we did Flatline's casket. From there it kept on going, people kept on asking," said Leal.

'Flatline' was the performer name of local rapper Jose Mendoza who died back in 2015.

Nieto's casket was perfectly painted and made from the heart according to Leal. His way of bringing a little comfort to a family in their time of healing.

"if she was here, she would love it. I know she is looking down looking at it like man, she's still shining even though she's gone," said John Nieto.

Visitation and a celebration of life will take place Monday at 9 a.m. on November 9th at Corpus Christi Alter of Prayer Church, 3945 Ayers St.

Burial will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.