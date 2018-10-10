Rockport (KIII News) — One local artist is displaying her artwork at the Rockport Center of the Arts.

Until Saturday residents can have a fun weekend and see artwork by Kitty Dudics.

Dudics moved to Corpus Christi in 1981 and taught painting, drawing, and design at Del Mar College for 34 years. Dudics was named as one of the Top 10 Artists to Collect by Texas Monthly Online Magazine.

"Recently retired and has spent a lot of time in her studio painting scenes of not just Corpus and the Bay but also Virginia, Colorado, places she goes on her travels," said Elena Rodriguez, curator of exhibitions for the Rockport Center of the Arts.

