CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — They may look like slabs of marble and granite, but Leah's Kaestner's works of art are actually paintings; made with a lot of resin and even more determination.

"It's my little getaway, it's my little place where I can be in a mood, I could be happy or sad and I can take it out on a canvas," Kaestner described what art meant to her.

Leah started resin art nearly two years ago and recently, she opened a pop-up gallery in downtown Corpus Christi. The artist hosted a group of children in the foster system and affiliated with CASA, also known as Court Appointed Special Advocates. The children gathered in the studio for a lesson on painting with resin.

"Their art turned out so beautiful, which is easy for children. They don't think about it, they don't - they just let go, they completely let go and that is the best thing they could've done," she added.

Kaestner offered a chance for children to get messy and forget about the struggles they face on a daily basis; court hearings, appearances and separation from their homes.

"Art can be very therapeutic for children and so, for them to do something with a positive role model in their life, is very impactful just something simple can mean the world to them," said Samantha Stemplinger with CASA Coastal Bend.

The Public Relations Director said the children and their advocates spent an hour painting and bonding. She said the advocates are the individuals who help children integrate into foster care, go to court with them and help them find a forever home.

"To have somebody who's consistently with them, during what's a very scary and challenging time...the greatest gift that you can give a child is your attention," Samantha explained.

In the meantime, Kaestner created two pieces after being inspired by a CASA video named 'Emily's Dragon,' which shows a child being removed from an abusive home and placed into foster care. The video explains how CASA advocates help the children as well.

"This one is called Dragon Slayer, this is the dark the beginning of that film...and then I created the piece called Brighter Days, that is the brighter side of.. what happened, the finale," Kaestner pointed to the paintings.

On Friday, August 10th, the two paintings will be auctioned off at a viewing of Kaestner's art. Money will also be donated to CASA Coastal Bend during a free event at 606 North Carancahua Street. The children's paintings will also be on display. The two ladies said while it may not be written, each canvas tells a story of defeat and triumph in the battle of finding a forever home.

"If you don't face it head on and don't address the issues they get ignored, they get swept under and I didn't want it to be one of those swept under."

