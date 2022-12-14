Local artists create new mural for United Way of the Coastal Bend

The process the artists used allowed community members to paint portions of the mural on canvas pieces, which were then added to the building.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new mural is bringing color to the United Way of the Coastal Bend.

The piece of art was created by local artists Sandra Gonzalez and Malachy McKinney. The process the artists used allowed community members to paint portions of the mural on canvas pieces, which were then added to the building.

The artwork was sponsored by Kleberg Bank.