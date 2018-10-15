CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Some fellow art lovers spent their Sunday afternoon admiring and buying some incredible art work in Corpus Christi.

The Annual Padre Island Art Walk showcased various pieces of art from local artists.

Every year the event allows local artists to showcase their work free of charge.

"It's a great way to come because other art works they charge a lot of money for the artist to be in them and this is free for everyone so it's much more reasonable," organizer Joann Smith said.

Artists from the Island, Rockport and even Austin attended the art walk to showcase their work.

The event was free and open to everyone.

