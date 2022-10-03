Local attractions are having a busy Spring Break

"I think that it's really foreshadowing great numbers for the summer," said Susannah Urban.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After a busy week of Spring Break in the Coastal Bend, local attractions noticed an influx of new visitors, which brings optimism for summer tourism.

Texas State Aquarium CEO Jesse Gilbert shared, "Spring Break can actually be about 10 percent of our annual attendance just in those two weeks. So, it's a busy time for the Aquarium, certainly a busy time for Corpus Christi and Padre Island in general."

During Spring Break in Corpus Christi, local attractions like the Texas State Aquarium are seeing heavy foot traffic. There were more than 47,000 guests in the last two weeks, and more people means more revenue to help save wildlife.

Gilbert points out how everyone benefits from extra foot traffic at the Aquarium. "This is what it takes to kind of make that wildlife rescue mission possible and to continue that great work. And so, we hope everyone that comes to the Aquarium has a great time, they really enjoy their visit. They should also be proud; They're helping save wildlife."

The timing also worked out well for the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History. They opened their latest exhibit, Nuecestown, last weekend as Spring Break went into full swing.

Susannah Urban, Public Relations for Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History, said about the exhibit, "We really thought this would be an exciting way to kick off Spring Break, and just welcome people in, and hopefully be a draw to kind of see Corpus Christi in its early stages."

While many think of Spring Break as the time for college students to party hard, the Museum and Aquarium offer family-friendly activities for people of all ages to enjoy—including the college kids.

"No matter what age you are, there's something new to learn and something to see. Museums are magical places and we hope we see more people moving forward into the summer," said Urban.

Both the Texas State Aquarium and the Museum of Science and History use Spring Break as a gage for what to expect during summer. Last year, record numbers were reported at the Aquarium: more than 57,000 guests in two weeks.

After this weekend, Gilbert expects the Aquarium to reach at least 50,000 again. "It's a good bellwether for what's to come in the summer and so we always kind of use Spring Break as, you know, 'How are things going to look come Memorial Day?' and so far, we're pretty optimistic about how Summer '22 is going to look."

Urban agrees, "I think that it's really foreshadowing great numbers for the summer. I think people are starting to get out more, and being more willing to explore, and hopefully more comfortable with just going more places."

Gilbert also says that this year's numbers are comparable to what they saw in 2019, which is a more accurate comparison than numbers for 2021, when an unusual spike in guests occurred due to excitement about the Aquarium reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.

Both attractions share the entire community's excitement about what looks like a busy summer ahead.

