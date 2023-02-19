CCFD officials investigating Indiana Ave. house fire

A fire investigator reported nobody was in the home at the time, and no neighboring homes were affected.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Fire Department are closely investigating a house fire that broke out.

Fire officials told 3NEWS they were called out early in the morning to fight the blaze on the corner of Texas and Indiana avenue.

The house is a total loss as the roof, doors and windows are all in shambles.

We are told the flames started in a middle bedroom before spreading to the rest of the home.

A fire investigator reported nobody was in the home at the time, and no neighboring homes were affected.

If you have any information, please contact fire officials at 361-826-3900.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.