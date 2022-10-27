Local barrel racer qualifies for the 'Super Bowl' of rodeo, the Wrangler National Finals in Las Vegas

Sissy Winn from Chapman Ranch is a rising rodeo star. She's currently ranked 7th in the world for barrel racing.

One young woman from the Coastal Bend is making waves in the world of Rodeo.

Sissy Winn has already racked up major wins and more than $100,000 in prize money this year alone. Her sport of choice being barrel racing.

At 24 years old, the home town favorite is headed to her very first Wrangler National Finals rodeo taking place in Las Vegas this December.

Winn is from Chapman Ranch. It's where 3NEWS caught up with the rising rodeo star.

She introduced us to her two horses, Scoop and Chewy.

Her love of horses started at an early age, something that would eventually lead to a life on the road as she also found a passion for barrel racing. Winn became a professional barrel racer with the WPRA in 2017.

"Been to some amazing places, a few of my favorites are Florida, I like going to Disney World. We went to Canada this year, really cool to go across the border and see what their rodeo scene is like," she said.

Though Winn has had her fair share of ups and downs along her journey, she says that this year is proving to be her winning year. The proof, her belt buckle that she wears with pride.

"I've never won it, and I won it a couple of weeks ago in Waco," she said.

The rising star is currently ranked seventh in the world. Thanks to the hard work she's put into the sport and the connection she said she shares with her horses.

"You know their every move going into that turn or that first barrel and you're like 'I know what they are about to do because I know them so well,'" she said.

Winn has a saddle room where she hangs most of her prizes. In fact, Winn's success in the arena has qualified her for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the very first time.

"I always dreamed I would. You think as a little girl that's the Olympics is the NFR, it's the Super Bowl for rodeo, to make the Super Bowl for me for rodeo it is like wow we did it," she said.

As she prepares for the big event she can't help but look back on how she got to this point.

"I tried to envision it a year ago I'm going to make Vegas, I'm going to run down the Thomas and Mack and that is the arena we will be competing in," she said. "I just had that feeling it's not going to be easy, we had to sacrifice a lot this year."

Winn adds that she has made many sacrifices through her journey but couldn't do it alone. She said her family has been the backbone of her success.

"Its nice to win but you are going to lose a lot more than you are going to win. Have a good support team, have people who love you and are willing to sacrifice to accomplish your goals," she said.

You can help cheer Winn on as she competes 10 days during the National Finals Rodeo under the bright lights of Las Vegas this December.

