Coastal Bend business owner becomes finalist for major award

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nikki Riojas, owner of Made in Corpus Christi, said she is honored to be recognized by the United States Chamber of Commerce after just three years of operation.

"We kept seeing so much talent in this city with designers and people in the community who were just making some amazing products," Riojas said.

According to Riojas, her establishment carries products from over 30 different small businesses in the Coastal Bend region.

"We run everything from t-shirts, hats, jellies, glassware and coasters you name it," Riojas said. "We try to bring in a wide variety of products so people can really show off their city or town."

Riojas said the award was something they applied for, and out of more than one thousand small businesses that applied, Made in Corpus was selected as a finalist for the Woman Owned Business Award.

"I think there is always challenges that come with being a woman in business," Riojas said. "It’s been really exciting to not only see the positive impact we’ve had on the community, but to be able to work so many other women owned small businesses in this community."