Local business holds 1st annual 'spooky festival' for kids

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Festive activities continued throughout the Coastal Bend over the weekend, as the 1st annual 'Spooky Festival' included a petting zoo, pony rides, moon jumps, and pumpkin decorating.

The best part about the event was that the fun and candy were free. Goodie bags, and snack bowls were also in place for kids to go around with their treat bags.

One of the business owners told 3NEWS why an event like this is so important for the kids.

Owner of Therapy Bar, Ivy Martinez spoke with 3NEWS and said, "A lot of our employees have kids, they were excited to have their friends come with them on their day off and have their kids play some games, I'm a part of a moms page so moms were looking for something to do with their littles."

With Christmas around the corner, the business was accepting donations for the Corpus Christi Toys 4 Tots.

Toys 4 Tots is an organization for kids who are not able to receive gifts, to be able to unwrap something special on Christmas day.

