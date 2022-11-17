Local business hosts open mic night fundraiser as tribute to one of their own

General Manager, Breana Gonzalez, described Adan as a loving family man who loved to fill a room with laughter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This week, a local business has found themselves reminiscing on the laughs and memories in the loss of one of their own.

Breana Gonzalez, general manager of Mesquite Street Pizza and Comedy Club, said the recent passing of Adan Serda has hit their work family hard.

It was about nine years ago she said Adan, an Odem native, came to Mesquite Street as part of his comedy journey. She said he had battled cancer, but it was a recent battle with RSV that led to his sudden passing.

She shared that despite it being a difficult time, they are hoping to remember and honor him in the way that he loved to serve others: by making them laugh.

On Thursday night, Mesquite Street's downtown location hosted an open mic night for folks to come on up, share a message or memory about Serda and crack some jokes of their own.

For Gonzalez, she says being able to lean on humor in even the saddest of times, can be very helpful and therapeutic.

"If you can find humor in it, you can remember the good and positive things about them, not when they were sick, not when they were going through hardship. People come all the time, Adan would come when he was having a rough time – whatever it was he was going through – and he would talk about everything under the sun and make us laugh!" Gonzalez said.

Gonzalez described Serda as a loving family man who loved to talk about his child and wife, and make jokes about things that he felt others could relate to as well.

"What made him stand out that all of his jokes 99% of the time were family-oriented," Gonzalez said. "He just went with it. It was so easy for him to go up there and take control of the crowd."

Gonzalez says Serda was a staple at Mesquite Street Comedy Club, and that Thursday night's open mic was just one way her staff is hoping to help with funeral expenses.

"He deserves it, he gave a lot to the community. We want to give back to him and his family now."

She says that on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the business' southside location will host a "Roast of Adan Serda," also to help his family in this difficult time. Gonzalez says this was something Adan had actually always wanted to host. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

The southside location is 4535 SPID #1 Corpus Christi, TX 78411.

For those looking to learn more about the event or on how they can help, they can call: 361-426-0416.

