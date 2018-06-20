A local business is cleaning up Wednesday after the rain proved too much for its roof to handle causing it to collapse.

B&T Rents, a business specializing in party and wedding rentals, suffered significant damage when rain did not drain from the roof.

When employees arrived, they found the roof had collapsed, but among all the debris they were surprised by what was not damaged.

"All the glasses we had on the cabinet right here everything you could order, all of our crystal, and none of it was broken," employee Cherri Chavez said.

The business did suffer severe water damage to other parts of the building.

