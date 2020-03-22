The very first ShopHop in Corpus Christi is being orchestrated by local businesses.

Nikki Riojas, owner of "Made in Corpus Christi", says business owners are using Instagram to feature what they've got in shop. Customers just need to get on any one of the 11 businesses accounts where they can find a link to take to the next participating business.

Riojas says depending on the success of Corpus Christi's first ShopHop that another might be in the future.

Businesses participating:

Made in Corpus Christi

CC Threads

Sew Bonita

Shop Lavender and Lee

Jalapena's Salsa

Ila Designs

Jewels Clothing & Accessories

Taco Gear

Indigo Laine & Co.

Elevated Screen Printing

Gussied