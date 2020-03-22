The very first ShopHop in Corpus Christi is being orchestrated by local businesses.
Nikki Riojas, owner of "Made in Corpus Christi", says business owners are using Instagram to feature what they've got in shop. Customers just need to get on any one of the 11 businesses accounts where they can find a link to take to the next participating business.
Riojas says depending on the success of Corpus Christi's first ShopHop that another might be in the future.
Businesses participating:
Made in Corpus Christi
CC Threads
Sew Bonita
Shop Lavender and Lee
Jalapena's Salsa
Ila Designs
Jewels Clothing & Accessories
Taco Gear
Indigo Laine & Co.
Elevated Screen Printing
Gussied