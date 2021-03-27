Local chapter of NAACP welcomes new president, board members

Jeremy L. Coleman was elected to the position of President of the Corpus Christi chapter on March 12, 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The local chapter of the NAACP celebrated a transition in administration today as they welcomed their new president and board members at a ceremony today.

Jeremy L. Coleman was elected to the position of President on March 12, 2021.

Members gathered to welcome the new leadership and to discuss their plans moving forward.

After the recent election, former president Terry Mills made allegations of voter suppression.

Coleman acknowledged the issue and said it comes down to administration organization and accountability, which he says is a priority for his team.

"We are going to ensure that our membership roles are accurate and that everybody who becomes a member is a member, and they're not left out," Coleman said. "So that's the internal process, and then we communicate, we ensure that there's good communication that goes out to our entire membership."

Coleman said there is already work to do. Two projects Coleman said he is working on include revitalizing the youth chapter and reopening the local NAACP office.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.