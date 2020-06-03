CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Dr. ML Garza-Gonzalez Charter School is collecting book donations for their library, but they haven't had nearly as many donations as they were hoping.

In fact, some of the shelves are still pretty empty.

"It was a completely different space," Librarian D'Laine Shipp said. "It was used really as a storage area."

Shipp said they are still in the process of rebuilding their library after not having one for nearly eight years.

"This is what we have for Pre-K and Kindergarten grade," Shipp said.

Because of the lack of books, the school decided to host a book drive, asking that the community bring in donations.

The school chose this week specifically to start the book drive to celebrate Dr. Seuss's birthday, and so every morning the Cat in the Hat has been coming into the library greeting the students and reading a book to promote literacy.

"The doors are open. Kids are checking out books. Circulation is up," Shipp said.

"We try our best with what we're given and what is allocated here for us to use, to give the kids the best education possible, and we could use the help of the community in times like this to help promote literacy and take their education to the next level," teacher Juan Salazar said.

Salazar said his students have rotated through the entire book selection the library has to offer for his classes grade level.

"There's a sense of urgency around here to try and collect as many books as possible, so that the kids don't have the same books in circulation," Salazar said.

The book drive ends on Friday but the school will accept book donations any time. Their goal is to fill up the shelves with a variety of reading options.

The Dr. M.L. Garza-Gonzalez Charter School is located at 4129 Greenwood Drive.

