Corpus Christi (KIII News) — After the church service on Sunday at Grace United Methodist, instead of going out for a meal, congregants formed an assembly line in the church halls to package meals.

The meals will be sent to countries in South America.

One package of food contained six servings, and the church was able to construct close to 4,000 meal packs.

Over 100 volunteers gave their time to the effort and the church plans to exceed their $7,000 fundraising goal.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, andInstagram!

© 2018 KIII