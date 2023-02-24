Local colleges partner with Corpus Christi Army Depot

On Friday, the Corpus Christi Army Depot, Del Mar College, the Island University and the Craft Training Center of the Coastal Bend joined together in an effort to put more people to work.

"Service does not always have to include a uniform," said CAAD Col. Kyle Hogan. "So our department army civilians that help run the depo all serve without being in uniform. Half the population has served in some sort of perspective as a veteran, but a lot of them have not. So we're opening the door for opportunities for many people to give back to their nation."