Aw Shucks! Local contest canceled due to oyster shortage

The oyster shucking contest is one of the most popular events at Fulton Oysterfest.

FULTON, Texas — Folks over at the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department are getting ready for their biggest event of the year- the 42nd Fulton Oysterfest!

Fulton Oysterfest, which runs from March 3 through 6 this year, is a celebration of one of America's favorite seafood delicacies. One of the most popular contests won't be happening this year, though: the oyster shucking contest.

The news comes after Texas Parks and Wildlife announced it's closing oyster reefs across the Texas Gulf Coast.

Texas fishermen said the closure has effectively ended commercial oyster fishing in Texas, where the oyster season lasts from Nov. 1 through April 30.

“They took two days away first, and now they took three months out of the whole season,” second-generation Alvin fisherman Sergio Perez said. “It’s been pretty hard. It’s gonna be nine months of this. It’s barely started and it’s already hard.”

There will still be plenty to do at the the festival this year, though.

The weekend will be filled with fireworks, arts and crafts vendors, festival foods, live continuous music, carnival rides, games, contests and more.

The event also helps sea life as all shells collected during the event go toward building future oyster reefs off Fulton Beach Road.

The reefs, due to this effort, are now producing 22 oysters per square foot, according to Belaire Environmental who have been focused on the health of our bays.

This popular four-day event attracts more than 30,000 attendees and began as a labor of love by the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. Funds are used to purchase life-saving and firefighting equipment.

Below are daily schedules of events for Oysterfest.

The festival opens Thursday, March 3 at 5 p.m. with $2 gate entry and FREE for active and retired military. Fireworks are back for the 8th year – bigger and better each year! Fireworks will begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday evening (in case of inclement weather, the fireworks will be moved to Friday evening). Friday, Saturday and Sunday admission is $5 per person (12 yrs. and over). Enjoy Arts and Crafts vendors and musical entertainment each day. The carnival will also be open all 4 days. Boo the Clown will be available throughout the weekend. A free Bus pickup will be available on Googles Cole Blvd (formerly 9th St.) and Chaparral streets. Buses and golf cart attendees will roam the streets of Fulton offering a free ride to the festival grounds. Thursday live music will include music by Rowdy H., Toman Brothers, and Dean Adamson.

Friday, March 4, Oysterfest is open from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.; the Arts & Crafts area closes at 11 p.m. Purple Sage performs from 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. One of the most unique contests at Oysterfest is the Oyster Decorating Contest. If you can dream it, you can make it. Oyster shells are free and easy to acquire on our Bayfront. Use your creative side and discover the treasure you can make. Your imagination is the only limit for a chance at the coveted trophy and cash prizes are awarded to the Top 3 contestants. The creations will be judged at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 4 on the big stage in the main tent. Immediately following the Oyster Decorating Contest, Fulton Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting their Live Auction in the main tent. Riptide closes out the night, performing from 9 p.m.-11 p.m.

On Saturday, March 5, the Oysterfest parade begins at 11 a.m. at the intersection of S. Fulton Beach Road and Traylor Blvd. It will proceed North down Fulton Beach Road and concludes at the festival grounds on the waterfront. Entertainment throughout the day will include: Tejas 3Step, T Kaye and Bandana Rose, Texas Gypsies, Rick Trevino, Larry Joe Taylor, Darrin Brown, and Charlee Mykels. Grounds are open 10 a.m. to midnight. There will be excellent arts and crafts from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The grounds and Arts and Crafts are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 6. Entertainment will include Lost But Found, Tumble Dry Low, Whiskey Bent, Fidel & Corky and Texas Gypsys.

If you love to eat oysters, you’ll find the freshest ones here and you will find them prepared in many delicious ways. If you really love to eat oysters, you might consider entering the oyster eating contest. There’s one for men and one for women, with a top prize of $200 for the winner of each contest. Cash prizes will be given to the top 3 in each category. Men’s contest begins on Saturday, March 5, 3 p.m. and women’s contest is on Sunday, March 6, at 2 p.m.

For more information on the Fulton Oysterfest or to volunteer visit www.fultonoysterfest.org

