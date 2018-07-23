CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — "It makes us to kind of wake up and realize it can happen," said Christina Martinez with Greenwood Molina Child Care Center.

The executive director said the death is a sad reminder of why it's important to keep close track of every child while they're at the center. She added after hearing about the Houston tragedy, she and her staff had a meeting. They also attended training seminars regularly.

"We need to take it back to our staff our employees need to benefit so they can be great caregivers to our children," Martinez said.

Although they've never been through a tragedy like the death of Pryer, Martinez said you can never be too diligent or careful of the children they watch over. They aim to gain the trust of the parents they serve.

"We give them back to them the way they give them to us when they drop them off," she added.

Martinez and her staff take care of over 100 children, children who she wants to see grow up and come back with their own.

"Children are my life and the children that are there are my children, I didn't birth them but they're my kids."

