CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Doctors in Waco and College Station are testing for possible cases of the coronavirus.

However, the current strain of the virus has not officially been confirmed in Texas.

Doctor Jamie Fergie, Driscoll Children's Hospital Director of Infectious Diseases says the hospital tests for four types of the coronavirus.

They have not seen the 2019-nCoV type that has infected hundreds in China and five confirmed cases in the United States.

Because this is a new strain, there is still a lot of medical experts that do not know according to Fergie.

Dr. Fergie says south Texans should be more concerned about the flu than getting the coronavirus.

"It's nothing in relation to the number of people who die with the flu. You can have, in the United States, you can have thirty thousand, fifty thousand, and even seventy thousand deaths due to flu," said Dr. Fergie

Dr. Fergie adds getting your flu shot is the best way to protect yourself.

