Coastal Bend experts weigh in on national election, lawsuits

It could take some time before the presidential election is decided.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been keeping up with the national news, you know the race for the White House is officially up in the air.

As of tonight, Joe Biden maintains the lead in several battleground states.

But, there are threats of lawsuits from the Trump Campaign challenging the vote-counting process.

Dr. Travis Braidwood is a political scientist from A&M Kingsville. One of the topics he covered was the Trump campaign asking for a recount of the votes in Wisconsin.

"As long as it's within a tight enough margin that is within the realm of possibility, and as you indicated as usually 1/2 of 1% is enough to trigger a recount," Dr. Braidwood said.

Local attorney Matt Manning believes that Wisconsin will be just one of a number of states that the president and his attorneys will be looking to sue over the voting process and procedures.

"I think they're going to attack all the mail-in ballots and attack basically the constitutionality of each and every state that's in question," Attorney Matt Manning said.

Manning also thinks that partisan politics will continue to play a role in this whole effort of trying to sort out the 2020 elections.

Tthere will be a political overtone to this no matter what happens people on both sides are going to take presumed positions," Manning said,

Dr. Braidwood points out that the court system could end up making the final decision on this election.

"Ultimately we hope that there's enough of a margin that the voters will prevail and that we don't have to rely upon courts," Braidwood said, "but you can imagine a situation were these races that are so hotly contested that it's ultimately going to be the courts to determine some number of votes and that could be the tipping point of the balance of who get the electoral college votes."

