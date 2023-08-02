Local farmers prepare for Super Bowl weekend

"I feel like I'm selling more chicken and more ground beef in the past in the past month," said Alice farmer Andrew Edelen

The Super Bowl is just days away and some residents are already stocking up on what they'll be putting on the pit.

While the price of everything else is going up, local farmers decided to keep their price for eggs and chicken the same, even heading into the weekend of the big game.

Andrew Edelen is a farmer from Alice and said he's seen sales skyrocket.

"I feel like I'm selling more chicken and more ground beef in the past month," he said.

Ryan Keller is also a farmer, and has been honing his craft for 11 years. He said the Super Bowl has been a top driver in meat sales. He said that as long as farmers are able to make a profit, there's no need for them to raise prices.

"We just ask the costumer to stock up to save our cost on fuel and labor and in turn, we wouldn't raise our prices," Keller said.

Raising and harvesting chicken is almost year round, but right now is peak chicken harvesting season -- so they're ready for more customers.

"All the packages are close to two pounds per package and they're priced at $12 a pound," Edelen said.