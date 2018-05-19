Local executives and women in the Coastal Bend gathered for a leadership conference in downtown Corpus Christi.

The event was hosted by the Black Chamber of Commerce, named 'Talk to the HIP, (Heels in Power.')

Various speakers and leaders from the area gave inspiring speeches to the attendees and encouraged one another to reach new heights and to set goals.

TAMUCC President Kelly Quintanilla was the keynote speaker for the event. She gave an empowering speech on being a woman in a leader position and how other women can achieve the same status.

The breakfast was held at the Emerald Beach Hotel off of Shoreline Boulevard.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII