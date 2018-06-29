A Coastal Bend fire chief is now firefighter of the year. It is an honor from the Texas State Firefighters and Fire Marshals Association.

We are talking about Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Loving.

His department nominated him for several reasons including how he handled the response to Hurricane Harvey.

Loving began his career with the Ingleside Volunteer Fire Department in 1987. He said this is an extreme honor especially because of who has preceded him.

“A lot of these gentlemen are people that have risen to the ranks, that are very revered within the fire service, not only for their teaching ability but for their leadership abilities, so to be associated with that group of individuals is extremely humbling,” Loving said.

Chief Loving is now up for the national volunteer firefighter council firefighter of the year.

