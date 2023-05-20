Local firefighter saves graduation day for Calallen HS students

The hero dropped the students off just in time for them to walk the stage.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

Talk about a wild ride to graduation for one local mom and two students in Corpus Christi.

Dana Merriman was heading to the Calallen High School Graduation when there was a traffic back up on 37.

A local firefighter gave her and two other students a ride. The fire truck dropped them off just in time for them to walk the stage!

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!