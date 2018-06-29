March 13, it was supposed to be a celebratory day for Ryan Gonzales and his family; they were celebrating his nephew's birthday. However, March 13 quickly went downhill after 14-year-old Gonzales rode on an off-road vehicle.

"It flipped on my leg," Ryan said.

"My heart was racing, when it's your kid you just freeze!" exclaimed Ryan's mother, Margaret Vasquez.

Ryan and his family live in the small town of San Patricio which made it difficult for emergency vehicles to rush to his home. His family had to drive to the nearest fire station to be taken to Driscoll Children's Hospital.

"It was just adrenaline, what do we do? How bad is it?" Vasquez recalled.

The accident left Ryan with a gruesome injury to his right leg which many would find extremely painful.

"Just obliterated leg from the knee down that's pretty much what it was, no muscle, no skin, no tendons," Margaret described.

"It didn't hurt, just shock," Ryan said.

Ryan was in the hospital for 49 days. Over the span of four months, the 14-year-old went through a dozen surgeries to restore his leg. All of this time in the hospital took away from his favorite pass-time: fishing.

In the meantime, Margaret and Ryan's older brother, Victor, organized a Facebook page and reached out to the public to find a fishing guide who could accommodate Ryan's wheelchair, once he was out of the hospital.

"One of the first ones was Mr. Brady Cook, that popped up on the comments and that's the one he got a hold of first and that's the one that said he would pay for the entire trip and not to worry about anything," Margaret said.

When Ryan was strong enough, his brother surprised him with a simple text message.

"He just texted me and said we're going fishing," Ryan remembered.

Brady Cook with Crooked Fishing donated a five-hour trip to Ryan, his brother, his mother and a friend.

"Caught a couple trout's and a couple of flatheads," Ryan said.

Brady rearranged his boat to make sure Ryan's wheelchair would be secured and took extra measures so his leg wouldn't be re-injured.

"I just like forgot all about this," Ryan motioned to his leg.

"Just excited and got to see a smile on his face the whole day, he's had a real positive outlook from the beginning," Margaret added.

Although he doesn't want special recognition, Cook gave Ryan and his family the trip of a lifetime. They added the act of kindness was life-changing during a hard time.

"There are still people out there that care about; that care and are willing to go above and beyond for a total stranger," Margaret said.

"Like to tell him to thank you for everything," Ryan said.

Ryan still has months left of recovery and surgeries. Soon, he and his mother will travel to Houston for more treatments to his right leg. They hope he will be out of the cast in 2019.

"It's been hard, it's been a long road, but together we've all come for Ryan so that way we can see him walk again and make sure he can go back to school and be with his friends and just have a normal life that he needs to have."

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII