Local golf tournament fundraises for teen severely injured from ATV accident

160 golfers are participating in this year's Noble Golf Tournament. Half of Friday's proceeds will go to help the Weaver family.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A London ISD student critically injured in an ATV accident back in September remains hospitalized in Colorado tonight.

But here at home, organizers of the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show hit the links Friday to help the family of Holden Weaver.

Holden Weaver was severely injured in an ATV crash on County Road 12 near Chapman Ranch. The 16-year-old was riding with his siblings when that crash occurred.

Friends of the family say Holden's been an exhibitor in the livestock show for several years. Those friends gathered for the 11th annual Noble Golf Tournament to raise money for his medical expenses.

160 golfers participated at this year's event. Half of Friday's proceeds will go to help the Weaver family. The other half of the proceeds will go towards students with the stock show that still need help finding buyers for their livestock.

Kris Havelaa with the Noble Golf Tournament is grateful for the community’s support.

"We're working to try to help raise some money to help offset some medical expenses for Holden," Havelaa said.

Over the last 10 years, the tournament has raised $300,000 for other students taking part in the county stock show. Organizers say this year's tournament had the largest turnout.



Mysti Richardson with Nueces County Junior Livestock Show says donations from the community will not only benefit Holden, but also the stock show's other exhibitors.



"They can contact the Nueces County Junior Livestock show if they want to donate anything for this year,” Richardson said. “We will always accept donations. We will make sure that money goes back to the exhibitors or to Holden."

Organizers are still taking donations. They ask if you would like to donate, that you reach out to the Nueces County Junior Livestock Show directly.

