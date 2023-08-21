x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Closures: Port Aransas mayor closes beaches to overnight camping

The order is effective immediately and runs through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Credit: KIII TV

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas mayor Wendy Moore closed beaches to overnight camping, effective immediately, as a result of heavy rains and winds expected in the area Tuesday. 

The order is effective until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Tides and storm surge is expected to reach the dunes, creating dangerous driving conditions on local beaches. 

Nueces County

  • Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday

Kingsville/Kleberg County

  • County offices will be closed; city of Kingsville offices scheduled to open as of 2:45 p.m. Monday
  • No sandbag distribution planned
  • NAS-Kingsville is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

Related Articles

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:  

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.

More Videos

In Other News

2-year-old Yamila sings the National Anthem on Domingo Live

Before You Leave, Check This Out