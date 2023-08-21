Closures: Port Aransas mayor closes beaches to overnight camping

The order is effective immediately and runs through 7 a.m. Wednesday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas mayor Wendy Moore closed beaches to overnight camping, effective immediately, as a result of heavy rains and winds expected in the area Tuesday.

The order is effective until 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Tides and storm surge is expected to reach the dunes, creating dangerous driving conditions on local beaches.

Nueces County

Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday

Kingsville/Kleberg County

County offices will be closed; city of Kingsville offices scheduled to open as of 2:45 p.m. Monday

No sandbag distribution planned

NAS-Kingsville is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday

