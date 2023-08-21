Closures: Port Aransas mayor closes beaches to overnight camping

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Port Aransas mayor Wendy Moore closed beaches to overnight camping, effective immediately, as a result of heavy rains and winds expected in the area Tuesday.
The order is effective until 7 a.m. Wednesday.
Tides and storm surge is expected to reach the dunes, creating dangerous driving conditions on local beaches.
Nueces County
- Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi will be closed Tuesday and will reopen Wednesday
Kingsville/Kleberg County
- County offices will be closed; city of Kingsville offices scheduled to open as of 2:45 p.m. Monday
- No sandbag distribution planned
- NAS-Kingsville is scheduled to open at 10 a.m. Tuesday
This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Bishop High School assistant coach killed in car crash
- Body of missing pastor Phillip Loveday found in truck
- Corpus Christi cyclists say they were assaulted by aggressive drivers during group ride
- State-supported living center employee arrested for beating man with severe intellectual disability
- Mathis resident claims $1 million Powerball prize
- Here's what that strange 'cloud' was in the night sky in South Texas
- Here's when you can watch the 2023 solar eclipse over Corpus Christi
Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.
Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!
Email tell3@kiiitv.com so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.