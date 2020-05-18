CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A team of three ladies in Flour Bluff is preparing weekly menus, collecting ingredients, and cooking meals for those in need every Sunday.

Throughout the challenges people have faced during the coronavirus, we have also seen the community come together to help one another time and time again. This is just one example.

Now, the women started the tradition a few months before the pandemic, but they say the community needs to stick together now more than ever.

"It's a blessing to me. It's a blessing to know that no one is going to go hungry this night. That's my whole thing -- is I don't want a child to go hungry, I don't want anybody to go hungry because that's not how the Lord would want it," said local resident, Connie Silva Taylor.

With the help of close friends, Connie Silva Taylor is not only able to cook and prepare the meals but also delivers them to anyone who is unable to pick up.

This is just one of the many examples we continue to see of our community helping in any way they can.