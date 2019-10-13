CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The American GI Forum Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women's Chapter teamed up with the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Agency to honor 16 different local Hispanic leaders from the Coastal Bend area.

Every year RTA wraps a bus for Hispanic Heritage Month to feature leaders from the Coastal Bend that have made an enormous impact on the community.

The RTA unveiled the 40-foot bus wrap Sunday morning at the KIII-TV studios with many guests in attendance.

RTA tells 3News that the bus will run scheduled routes throughout the city for a year.

Robstown City Manager Herman Rodriguez says the Hispanic themed bus will be a positive influence on younger generations.

The leaders featured on the RTA bus are as followed:

Carlos Lopez, Majic 104.9

Francesca Lozano, AGIF Beatrice T. Perez Robstown Women's Chapter member

David Noyola, former County Commissioner

Solomon P. Ortiz, Former Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz

Gina Sanchez, H-E-B

Ismael C. Salazar, owner of Salazar Construction, Inc.

Le Roy Torres, U.S. Army Reserve

Delia Alaniz, Gold Star mother

Teresa Alaniz, Gold Star mother

A.J. Barrera, Robstown High School Valedictorian

Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett, Corpus Christi Caller-Times editor

Wanda Garcia, American GI Forum lifetime member

Jesse Garcia, retired CCPD Assistant Police Chief

Debbie Garcia, Herrman & Herrman Law Offices

Adrian Garza, Inspire Coastal Bend Magazine

Catherine Tobin Hilliard, Port of Corpus Christi Authority commissioner

