CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A hospital in Harlingen, Texas partnering with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and our local Veterans Hospital. An expo was held on Saturday, November 2, at the University Center at TAMUCC's campus from 10 AM to 1 PM.

An opening ceremony included TAMUCC’s ROTC club for everyone to enjoy.

New ways to look at healthcare for veterans such as chiropractic care, acupuncture, and mental health resources were the focus of the event.

