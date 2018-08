CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — As the new school year kicks off Monday August 27th, Judge Joe Benavides expresses his goal for the new school year.

He hopes to see the graduation rate increase with this new school year and wants teachers, principals and parents especially to be more involved.

Benavides adds joining a school organization such as the PTA helps adults keep up with what the student is responsible for.

